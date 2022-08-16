Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Izotropic Price Performance
IZOZF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.07.
Izotropic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Izotropic (IZOZF)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.