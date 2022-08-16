Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

IZOZF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Get Izotropic alerts:

Izotropic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.