Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.