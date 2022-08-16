Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of J traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

