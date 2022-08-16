Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 11,603 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$37,661.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,294.60.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

JAG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$239.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.28. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Dividend Announcement

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is currently 31.69%.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.