Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,447 shares during the quarter. Jamf comprises about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Jamf by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jamf by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jamf by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

JAMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 472,937 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.