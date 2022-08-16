Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $13.38. Janus International Group shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 1,988 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $229.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Janus International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Janus International Group by 357.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus International Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Janus International Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Further Reading

