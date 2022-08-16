Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $13.38. Janus International Group shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 1,988 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 189,443 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,500,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

