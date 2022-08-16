Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,696. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.