JCSD Capital LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

JCSD Capital LLC cut its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Bancorp comprises approximately 2.7% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Bancorp worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBNC. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 516,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,173. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

