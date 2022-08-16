JCSD Capital LLC Invests $29,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,379. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.05 and a 200-day moving average of $245.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.