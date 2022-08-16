Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033,295 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 6,676.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600,552 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in General Mills by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.62. 162,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $78.24. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.