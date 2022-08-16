Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HAS. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.1 %

Hasbro stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

