Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,015 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $264,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $206.80. 59,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,746. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.