Jensen Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Carter’s worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,893 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carter’s Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Carter’s stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

