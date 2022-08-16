Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.11. 228,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

