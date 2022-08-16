Jensen Investment Management Inc. Takes $5.45 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,310 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,308. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.