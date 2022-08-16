Jesse E. Gary Sells 49,568 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 1,656,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,684. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $824.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.