Jesse E. Gary Sells 49,568 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 1,656,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,684. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $824.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.56.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
