Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) versus Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Head to Head Survey

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Joby Aviation and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vertical Aerospace 1 2 0 0 1.67

Joby Aviation presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51.86%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Joby Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.8% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Joby Aviation and Vertical Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million ($0.39) -15.87 Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 8,772.05 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertical Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -20.87% -18.25% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.