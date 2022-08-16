John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 252,400 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.33.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.