John C. Jacobs Sells 40,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John C. Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00.

On Monday, June 13th, John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 376,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

