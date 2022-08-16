John T. Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 1,269,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 57,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

