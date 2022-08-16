John T. Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 1,269,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30.
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.