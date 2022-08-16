Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.79. 3,635,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

