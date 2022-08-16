Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
