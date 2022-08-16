K21 Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (K21)

K21 (K21) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. K21 has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $22,841.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,852.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00128347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00068513 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

