Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $602,493.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,045,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,695,097 shares of company stock worth $1,418,911. Insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 692,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,628.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

