Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Kalera Public in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Kalera Public Stock Performance

Shares of KAL remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,744. Kalera Public has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Institutional Trading of Kalera Public

Kalera Public Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Kalera Public in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kalera Public in the second quarter worth about $2,727,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in Kalera Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

