Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Kalera Public in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Kalera Public Stock Performance
Shares of KAL remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,744. Kalera Public has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.30.
Institutional Trading of Kalera Public
Kalera Public Company Profile
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
