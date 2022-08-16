Karura Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Karura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Karura has a market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $607,150.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036991 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
