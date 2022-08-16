KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. TheStreet lowered KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of KBH opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 409,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 624,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 74,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

