Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 554 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27,142.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,097,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVDA traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.21. 608,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,011,944. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $470.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.