Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 97,956 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,132 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,956 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

