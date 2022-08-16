Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $2 Million Investment in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mandiant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in Mandiant by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Mandiant by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mandiant

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mandiant Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:MNDT remained flat at $22.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. 89,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,687. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. Mandiant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

Further Reading

