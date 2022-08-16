Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Cerner accounts for 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner stock remained flat at $94.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

