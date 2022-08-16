Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 5,048 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 408,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554,806. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

