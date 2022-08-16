Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000. Bottomline Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.14% of Bottomline Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

EPAY remained flat at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

