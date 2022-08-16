Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $73,000.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,091. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

