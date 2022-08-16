Keep Network (KEEP) Price Up 4.5% This Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $167.26 million and $626,873.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 851,373,968 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

