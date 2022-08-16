Kevin B. Habicht Sells 10,520 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.11. 968,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 33.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.