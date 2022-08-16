Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Up 15.7% in July

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Stock Up 3.6 %

Key Tronic Company Profile

NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.