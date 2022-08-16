Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.