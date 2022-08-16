Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Reduced by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,881. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

