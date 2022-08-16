King DAG (KDAG) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

King DAG (KDAG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. King DAG has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $531,564.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,082.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004197 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00128800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067568 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

