KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Major Shareholder Systematic Strategies Cubist Sells 5,000 Shares

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Systematic Strategies Cubist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,616.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KINS Technology Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KINZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 6,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,451. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 848.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

