KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KINS Technology Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:KINZW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.08. 80,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,027. KINS Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KINS Technology Group (KINZW)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.