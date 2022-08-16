Klaytn 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.23 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $879.32 million and approximately $47.23 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,985,593,995 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

