KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KnowBe4 Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KNBE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.67. 471,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,703. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 404.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNBE. Citigroup raised their price target on KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $373,338. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth about $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

