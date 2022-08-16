Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Down 16.9% in July

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after buying an additional 734,427 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,815,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,572. Kohl’s has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

