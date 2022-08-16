KOK (KOK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.57 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and $6.57 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial.

KOK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

