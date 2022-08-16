Kommunitas Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $352,189.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013856 BTC.
Kommunitas Coin Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Buying and Selling Kommunitas
