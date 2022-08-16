Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Down 9.5% in July

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Koppers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Koppers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Koppers by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.