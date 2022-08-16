KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KP Tissue Stock Performance

TSE:KPT opened at C$10.76 on Friday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.01 and a one year high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$102.47 million and a P/E ratio of 97.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.70.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

KP Tissue Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 654.55%.

(Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.