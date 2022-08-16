KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
KP Tissue Stock Performance
TSE:KPT opened at C$10.76 on Friday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.01 and a one year high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$102.47 million and a P/E ratio of 97.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.70.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
